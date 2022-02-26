Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

