Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WM opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.
In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Management (Get Rating)
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
