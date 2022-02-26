Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $85,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.16 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.