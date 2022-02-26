Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.72% of Watts Water Technologies worth $40,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

