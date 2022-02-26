Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $335,343.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.30 or 0.07102261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,026.50 or 0.99944619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.