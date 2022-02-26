WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $582.40 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $582.40 million and $44.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,858,744,179 coins and its circulating supply is 1,959,828,082 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

