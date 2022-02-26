WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $180.24 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. WazirX has a market cap of $180.24 million and $16.99 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.25 or 0.07003503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.67 or 0.99968463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048169 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.