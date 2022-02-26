WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.51% of WD-40 worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC opened at $212.74 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $198.15 and a 12 month high of $322.78. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.