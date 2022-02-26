WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,268 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

