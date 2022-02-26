WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,885 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $243.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.34 and a 200-day moving average of $276.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

