WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 4,446 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 774,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after purchasing an additional 673,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

