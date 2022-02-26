WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 5,693 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $293.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

