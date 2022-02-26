WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 91,957 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PNOV stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.
