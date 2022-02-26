WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 182.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 163,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 681.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 271.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.