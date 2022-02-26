WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 5,537 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 164,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 88,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

