WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,083 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.