WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HPQ stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.