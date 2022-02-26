WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $98.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.