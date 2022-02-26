WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 241.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 111,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 34,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

