WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 4,311 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonos worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonos by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 166,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

