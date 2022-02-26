WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 9,304 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 574,171 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

