WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,865,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

