WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 30,163 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,163 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $12,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

