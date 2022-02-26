WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 752,291 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

