Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

