Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.14% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $49,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $890.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.