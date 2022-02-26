Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.39% of Integer worth $41,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,380,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.