Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,399,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,366 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.20% of Thermon Group worth $41,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

