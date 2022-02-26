Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,741,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

