Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512,045 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.84% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $40,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 340,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 231,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DYN stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

