Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.13% of Arvinas worth $49,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

