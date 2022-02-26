Wellington Management Group LLP Has $39.70 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 470,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Kinross Gold worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 43,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 794,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

