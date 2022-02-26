Wellington Management Group LLP Has $41.18 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.36% of McGrath RentCorp worth $41,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. State Street Corp increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.25 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

