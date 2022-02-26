Wellington Management Group LLP Has $44.13 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $44,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $323.70 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

