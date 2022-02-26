Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,092 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.55% of Laureate Education worth $49,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,456 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $2,316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.34 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

