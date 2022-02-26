Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $39,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

