Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.94% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

