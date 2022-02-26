Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.84% of Foot Locker worth $39,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,356.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 92,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

