Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,108 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.