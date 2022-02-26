Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 17,092 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.58% of Stifel Financial worth $41,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

