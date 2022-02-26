Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 29,171 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.27% of Spire worth $40,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spire by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 870.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

