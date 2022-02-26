Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 301,404 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,404 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.80% of Patria Investments worth $40,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $204,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:PAX opened at $16.65 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $861.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

