Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 33,172 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.59% of SP Plus worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SP Plus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 9.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SP opened at $29.49 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $684.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.