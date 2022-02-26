Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,456 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $41,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

