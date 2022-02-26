Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,426 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.56% of Western Union worth $45,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter valued at $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

