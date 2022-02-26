Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.31 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

