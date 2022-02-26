Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $11.27. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 281,948 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

