West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of West Bancorporation worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $107,215. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $29.39 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

