Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.47

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $11.92. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 20,703 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

