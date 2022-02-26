Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.47

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $11.92. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 20,703 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.