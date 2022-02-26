Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

