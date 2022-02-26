Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.35. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 30,689 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$31.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33.
About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)
Read More
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.